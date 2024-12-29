NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Spent the Day Playing Chess With New York City Fans

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Victor Wembanyama surprised San Antonio Spurs fans in New York with chess matches on Friday (Dec. 27).

The NBA star, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs and goes by the nickname Wemby, took to X in the early hours of Saturday to ask where the best place to play chess in New York City is.

What are the best spots to play chess in NYC ?? — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

By 9:30 a.m., Wemby picked his court: Washington Square Park.

Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

“Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there,” the forward-center posted.

It was a rainy day in New York on Saturday, but that didn’t deter Wemby or his fans from showing up for a game in the park.

Two hours later, he posted a picture at one of the many chess boards in the park, surrounded by his opponents.

“Thanks for everyone who pulled up in the rain,” Wemby posted Saturday morning after the matches.

Thanks for everyone who pulled up in the rain ?? pic.twitter.com/qblm9xzOfL — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

The NBA got on Wemby’s bandwagon and posted a video collage of the athlete facing multiple rivals as onlookers snapped photos of the rare event.

POV: You’re playing chess with @wemby on a Saturday morning in Washington Square Park ??? pic.twitter.com/gnxdvPE69l — NBA (@NBA) December 28, 2024

In response, Wemby offered a suggestion: A chess tournament for NBA players only. He said proceeds should go to the winner’s charity of choice.

We need an NBA players only Chess tournament, proceeds go to the charity of choice of the winner https://t.co/OyudB2t4io — Wemby (@wemby) December 28, 2024

Wemby has been enjoying the holiday week in the Northeast. The Spurs faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the New York Knicks on Christmas Day and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

via: NBC News