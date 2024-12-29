Home > NEWS

NBA Star Victor Wembanyama Spent the Day Playing Chess With New York City Fans

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

Victor Wembanyama surprised San Antonio Spurs fans in New York with chess matches on Friday (Dec. 27).

The NBA star, who plays for the San Antonio Spurs and goes by the nickname Wemby, took to X in the early hours of Saturday to ask where the best place to play chess in New York City is.

By 9:30 a.m., Wemby picked his court: Washington Square Park.

“Who wants to meet me at the SW corner of Washington Square park to play chess? Im there,” the forward-center posted.

It was a rainy day in New York on Saturday, but that didn’t deter Wemby or his fans from showing up for a game in the park.

Two hours later, he posted a picture at one of the many chess boards in the park, surrounded by his opponents.

“Thanks for everyone who pulled up in the rain,” Wemby posted Saturday morning after the matches.

The NBA got on Wemby’s bandwagon and posted a video collage of the athlete facing multiple rivals as onlookers snapped photos of the rare event.

In response, Wemby offered a suggestion: A chess tournament for NBA players only. He said proceeds should go to the winner’s charity of choice.

Wemby has been enjoying the holiday week in the Northeast. The Spurs faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, the New York Knicks on Christmas Day and the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

via: NBC News

