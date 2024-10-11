Home > NEWS

NBA Star Anthony Edwards ‘Takes Lil Baby’s ex Ayesha Howard to Court’ Over Paternity Testing and Child Support

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

NBA star Anthony Edwards is taking Ayesha Howard, who shares a child with Lil Baby, to court to confirm whether or not he fathered a child with her.

Edwards, a star for the Minnesota Timberwolves who is rumored to have fathered at least three children, is looking for the court to demand genetic testing according to Page Six, who obtained the documents filed in Georgia.

The woman has been named as Ayesha Howard, who also shares a child with rapper Lil Baby.

‘If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity,’ the documents read.

Edwards’ petition is also for child support.

A meeting has reportedly been set for November 13 to resolve the case.

As noted by Page Six, Howard – an influencer who goes by ‘Little Ms. Golden’ on Instagram – has not made any posts about a recent pregnancy online.

People also previously reported that Edwards welcomed a baby daughter with his girlfriend Shannon in March.

Shannon is also said to share a child with rapper Chief Keef.

Edwards, 23, has earned over $44million in salary from his NBA career and signed a five-year, $244.62million extension with Minnesota last year.

via: Daily Mail

