Naturi Naughton Marries Singer Xavier 'Two' Lewis in Romantic Atlanta Ceremony [Photos + Video]

Naturi Naughton is a married woman now.

via: People

Last weekend, the 37-year-old Queens star married singer Xavier “Two” Lewis. The romantic ceremony was held on Saturday at the St. Regis Buckhead in Atlanta.

Over 200 family members and close friends were in attendance to witness the couple exchange vows against a beautiful backdrop of cascading flowers and greenery, complemented by gold accents.

The couple met in spring 2019 through Naughton’s former Power costar Omari Hardwick, who was also in attendance for the special ceremony.

LaLa Anthony and Angela Yee as well as Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton helped the newlyweds celebrate their special day. Montell Jordan officiated the ceremony featured a live performance from singer Mul-Ty and saxophonist Michael Phillips. Tevin Campbel performed at the reception.

Sharing a glimpse at the ceremony, Anthony — who starred in Power with Naughton and Hardwick — posted a video of her catching the bride’s bouquet. The brief clip also provides a closer look at Naughton’s stunning wedding dress.

“Now what are the chances of me catching the bouquet at @naturi4real & @twolewis_ beautiful wedding this weekend??” Anthony, 39, wrote.

“???????WE OUTSIIDDDEEEEEE OR NAH? ???????,” she continued. “Somebody tell me what we doing?!!!?????.”

On the day of their wedding, the couple posted photos and video of themselves dressed to the nines.

“My Forever! ?? God I thank you,” Naughton captioned her post, while Lewis wrote beside his own, “Naturi + Two 04.02.22.”

Naughton has mostly kept her relationship with Lewis private. But after getting engaged in December 2020, she revealed his identity in their first joint interview together.

“For me it was important to be cautious about sharing it, especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time,” the former 3LW singer told Essence in February. “Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”

“Omari spoke so highly of Two to me. I don’t even know that he was trying to hook us up,” she told the outlet. “I think he was just trying to put us together musically. I don’t think it was intentional. But to this day Omari’s like, ‘I knew this was what you needed!'”

Added Naughton, “I can be a challenge and he knows Two’s the man for the challenge.”

The actress shares 4-year-old daughter, Zuri, with her ex Ben.