Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing Collab Promises ‘Renaissance’-Worthy Pieces Starting at $10

Channel your inner supermodel and support emerging designers with Naomi Campbell’s PrettyLittleThing fashion collab.

via: Hollywood Reporter

Available now to coincide with New York Fashion Week, the exclusive collection was designed by the veteran supermodel herself alongside rising designers, Nigeria-based Victor Anate and Jamaica-bred, New York-based Edvin Thompson. Priced from $10-$160 and available in sizes 0-26, the nearly-70-piece range comprises dresses, blazers, trousers, tops, sheer bodysuits, jumpsuits, outerwear, footwear and accessories in standard and plus sizes. Dresses come in mini, midi and maxi silhouettes in draped, cowl neck and cutout styles, including some very Renaissance-worthy metallic looks — think sheer embellished mesh bodycon designs, silver sequin high-neck backless dresses and diamante chain body jewelry and skirts.

There are also oversized faux fur coats and a faux leather trench coat ($130-$160); strappy heeled sandals in black, white and silver; over-the-knee stiletto boots; and oversized croc buckle belts. Footwear ranges from $25-$55, and dresses range from $38 for a mesh ruched style and $42 for a cowl neck satin maxi dress with a high leg slit, to $125 for a copper chainmail sleeveless bodycon dress.

Campbell’s PLT capsule collection raised eyebrows when it was announced in July. The UK-based fast fashion brand has earned poor ratings from Good On You (which examines the environmental impacts of fashion companies) for its low labor wages, usage of polyester and waste.

The supermodel defended her decision to partner with PLT in an interview with W magazine, saying, “I want to collaborate with young, emerging designers. And so for me, if I can get them on the platform, and get the light shone on them, and give them a helping hand in their career and what they want to do with their own designs, helping them on their journey, that makes me happy.”

She continued: I” understand people’s criticism. I understand what people are going to say, but I took it from a standpoint of getting to know the audience of the younger generation and being able to share my platform. There are so many other fast-fashion brands out there — do people say anything about other models when they work with them? Do they say anything when other Caucasian models have worked with fast-fashion brands and done collaborations? They’ve said not a word. They’ve praised them. So why are they coming for me? I want PLT to continue to work with young, emerging designers across the world, especially from the emerging regions, where they don’t get the same platform and recognition of our fashion capitals — end of [story].”

See some of the pieces from the Naomi Campbell x PLT collection below, and shop the full collab online at PrettyLittleThing’s website here.