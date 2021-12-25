Naomi Campbell Holding Baby Daughter In New Christmas Photo

Naomi Campbell has shared a sweet snap of her family with her baby daughter as she celebrates her first Christmas as a mother.

via: AceShowbiz

The supermodel posted a picture with her loved ones while offering another glimpse of her baby daughter on the jolly season. She was holding the toddler in her arms in front of a Christmas tree, wearing matching pajamas with the rest of the group.

She called her little girl an “angel” without offering any details as she wished her followers a happy festive holiday, “Merry christmas darlings, this year’s pic and last, with an addition, blessed wth my angel, Xmas is for our precious angels. Love to you all. God is the greatest. Thank you Jesus.”

Naomi announced her baby’s birth in May this year, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

It was unclear whether the 51-year-old star gave birth herself or had the baby via a surrogate, but she once said in an interview, “I do want to have children, whether I have a man or not. I will have it on my own.”

She has never been married but was previously engaged to U2 bassist Adam Clayton and businessman Flavio Briatore.

She was also romantically linked to the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Robert De Niro, Skepta, and Liam Payne. She previously admitted her personal life had suffered due to her dedication to her work.

“I’d say the sacrifice is really finding that soulmate who will understand you. It’s really like you feel if they look at you as if you’re strong… you know, I’m strong, but I’m also sensitive. I know that in relationships I have to compromise,” she opened up.

Naomi seems really happy being a mom.