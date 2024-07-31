Mýa Says Being Celibate for 7 Years 'Shifted' Her Mindset: 'It Was No Longer a Focus' | www.lovebscott.com

Mýa opening up about her ongoing journey of self-love and celibacy.

During a July 25 appearance on the Way Up with Angela Yee show, the R&B singer, 44, revealed that she was celibate for seven years, noting that the self-discipline practice brought more “mental clarity” to her life.

“Just doing without, it shifted my mindset,” Mýa shared of her journey. “It was no longer a focus. The rush to be in a relationship, the rush to be married, the rush to be in something because that’s what you’re taught to do — to have kids or procreate. And I think there’s a lot of pressure on women to be able to do that.”

The “Worth It” singer then stressed the importance of self-love and how “beautiful” it is to embrace it more often. “Love is beautiful, and I think the world always needs more of it, but I think you must start with yourself,” she added. “And I have to start with self always, versus expecting from other sources.”

“So it was just reconditioning,” Mýa concluded of her celibacy. “I think it’s something that was necessary because it’s a very spiritual thing. And you must be very selective if you want better results. That self-accountability started with me by shutting that part of my life off.”

Mýa hinted that her decision to practice celibacy was influenced by the “semi-sex symbol” label she acquired early in her career, which also impacted her choice to lead a more private life.

“There’s a lot of things that are said about you and you ingest all of that… at an early age,” she admitted. “And then the aesthetic you may come with is totally opposite of who you actually really are, and it intersects in your life when you’re trying to date or maybe taking photos with other celebrities, and so it can get very tricky.”

“But I think a lot of things that are sacred should just remain private,” the “My Love Is Like…Wo” artist continued, “for me until, of course, I’m solid, and I’m ready and the foundation of us is together, and even then it’s a risk. So I don’t really play with that part of my life publicly.”

Mýa’s been committed to her self-love journey for years now, according to a previous reveal on Fox Soul’s Out Loud with Claudia Jordan, on which she shared that she married herself at the end of 2013.

“It was all about self-care, self-love and getting myself back after a toxic relationship,” the performer said during her 2020 appearance (via xoNecole). “Last year, I renewed my vows stepping into a new year. It’s not about anything like ‘all men are bad’ or anything like that. It’s really about becoming your best self and making sure that you’re leveling up in all aspects of your life.”

So that’s why Mýa looks so good! She’s not out here letting these men put stress wrinkles on her face! Noted.