Must Be Nice: Mass. Lottery Player Wins $1 Million Prize Weeks After Winning $500 from Ticket Bought at the Same Store | lovebscott.com

A Massachusetts man must be right with the Lord — because he’s won the lottery not once, but twice within the same month!

via People:

Deivson Alves Martins or Worcester, Mass. has had two consecutive lottery winnings this year from the same convenience store — and his earnings increased each time.

On Monday, the Massachusetts State Lottery announced that Martins, a carpenter, scored big on a “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” instant ticket game, winning $1 million from the $50 ticket.

According to the lottery, Martins is the 11th Massachusetts resident to win the big prize, but his story is still unique.

“Martins said that he had won a $500 prize on a ticket he bought at the same store about a month earlier,” the lottery’s statement read.

The carpenter’s winning strategy was simple.

Martins explained that he picked the ticket from dispenser No. 11 because that happens to be his lucky number. “He said that his good fortune has given him peace of mind about his and his family’s future,” the release statement.

Martins chose to receive his second prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Both of his winning tickets were purchased at a Family Farms convenience store, located at 443 Park Ave. in Worcester. The business will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket, per the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” has the highest payout percentage of any of the games that have ever been offered by the Mass Lottery, with an overall prize payout of a whopping 82.0 percent, the lottery said.

The odds of scoring big in the game sit at a 1 in 4.10 chance for players.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery’s website, as of Friday, there are four more $1 million tickets to be claimed.

However, there are plenty of other opportunities to win, as there are also four more “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $2 million tickets, 56 more $50,000 tickets and 827 more $20,000 tickets.

Three people have already won $25 million — the highest sum offered. The odds of winning that prize are 1 in 10.08 million.

Must be nice…