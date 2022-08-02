So Much for That: Beyoncé Reportedly Removes 'Milkshake' Interpolation and Kelis' Credit from 'Energy'

Beyoncé is doing away with the drama.

After Kelis made a fuss over her name and song “Milkshake” being used and sampled on Beyoncé’s “Energy,” Bey made some changes.

According to reports, Beyoncé has removed the “Milkshake” interpolation from the song and scrubbed Kelis’ name from the credits.

Beyoncé has removed the interpolation of “Milkshake” by Kelis from #RENAISSANCE track, “ENERGY.” The sampled beat no longer appears on streaming services, and her credits have been removed. pic.twitter.com/33BOWK9Mbl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 2, 2022

Well, Kelis no longer has anything to worry about.