So Much for That: Beyoncé Removes 'Milkshake' Interpolation from ‘Energy’ After Kelis Called Her Out for ‘Theft’

August 02, 2022 11:45 AM PST

Beyoncé is doing away with the drama.

After Kelis made a fuss over her name and song “Milkshake” being used and sampled on Beyoncé’s “Energy,” Bey made some changes.

According to reports, Beyoncé has removed the “Milkshake” interpolation from the song and scrubbed Kelis’ name from the credits.

Well, Kelis no longer has anything to worry about.

