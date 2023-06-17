Ms. Jacky Oh!'s Surgeon Dr. Zach Calls His Practice 'Safe,' 'Highest Quality'

Ms. Jacky Oh!’s plastic surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah is breaking his silence, and while he isn’t mentioning her or her death.

via: Page Six

“To all my past, current and prospective patients, PH-1 Miami remains devoted to the highest quality medical care,” Okhah wrote in a statement shared via Instagram on Friday, more than two weeks after Oh’s May 31 passing at the age of 33.

“All aesthetic procedures are performed in a hygienically safe environment to universally recognized medical standards,” the owner and founder of PH-1 Miami clinic continued, claiming that he is “relentlessly committed to advancing techniques in the realm of plastic surgery.”

Okhah went on to say that he and his staff “ensure that each patient is vetted, prepped and treated according to their individual patient history prior to any surgery,” insisting that his “mission” is to help his patients “achieve the best possible results in the safest and most medically appropriate way possible.”

Though Okhah — who has sued multiple former patients for claiming in online reviews that he botched their procedures — disabled the comments section of the post, angry social media users found elsewhere to vent.

“You broke your silence and said a bunch of nothing! You are not Board certified! You also deleted any ounce of evidence off your page after you did her surgery and killed her. You’re despicable!” one person commented on Hollywood Unlocked’s screenshot of the statement.

Another added, “Damn he could have acknowledged her passing or something. I’m not sure if she passed due to his negligence or maybe she had some underlying condition, but he could have given his condolences.”

Several critics felt Okhah should have “stayed tf quiet.”

Though an official cause of death for the mother of three and longtime partner of “Wild ‘N Out” star D.C. Young Fly has not yet been released, Oh had traveled to Miami for a “mommy makeover” before her sudden passing.

In a since-deleted post, Oh — born Jacklyn Smith — was seen wearing a disposable medical gown while posing alongside Okhah, who was in scrubs, before her operation.

“Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!” the caption read in a screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked last month.

Young Fly, for his part, waited a week before honoring Oh with an online tribute because he “wanted it to be a dream so bad.”

The comedian, 31, was reportedly in Atlanta filming new episodes of the Nick Cannon-created improv show when he got the tragic news.

At Oh’s celebration of life last weekend, Young Fly praised his late partner’s “beautiful soul” and called her a “great mother.”

The couple met on the set of “Wild ‘N Out” in 2015 and shared daughters Nova and Nala as well as son Prince, who was born last year.

Okhah did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.