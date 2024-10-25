Mother Reportedly Found Teen Walmart Employee Dead Inside Bakery’s Walk-In Oven

BY: Walker Published 12 mins ago

Canadian police are investigating the sudden death of a 19-year-old employee found inside an industrial oven in a Walmart.

On Saturday, Oct. 19, at around 9:30 p.m. local time, Halifax Regional Police were “called to a sudden death at Walmart located at 6990 Mumford Road,” according to a Monday, Oct. 21, news release.

“A 19-year-old woman employed at the store was found deceased,” the release confirmed.

Advertisement

Police added that investigators were “working closely with Occupational Health and Safety and the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service to determine the cause and manner of death.”

In a further update posted on Tuesday, Oct. 22, police said the woman had been “located in a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.”

Authorities said in the release that an investigation was still ongoing and that it would be “complex” and involve “several partner agencies.”

“An investigation of this nature may take a significant amount of time,” police said, urging the public “to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media.”

Advertisement

“Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman,” the release concluded.

Constable Martin Cromwell told reporters of the investigation on Monday, according to CBC: “We just want to encourage the public to be patient with our investigation and be mindful that there is family members and co-workers involved.”

Cromwell had no additional information to share when contacted by PEOPLE.

in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, Oct. 23, Walmart spokesperson Amanda Moss said staff were “heartbroken.”

Advertisement

“Our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family,” Moss said. “Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need. As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing.”

“Our store will be closed until further notice,” the statement concluded.

The spokesperson declined to comment about whether “the woman was on shift when she died,” according to The Canadian Press.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration said in a statement to PEOPLE: “We extend sympathies to the employee’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Advertisement

“We can confirm a stop work order was issued October 22 for the bakery and one piece of equipment at Walmart at 6990 Mumford Road, Halifax,” the statement added, noting, “As this is an active investigation, we cannot release further details at this time. Please note, workplace investigations are complex and can take time.”

Satnam Singh Randhawa, chair of the Maritime Sikh Society board, confirmed the woman was a member of the Sikh community, according to the CBC.

“It’s pretty distressing, you know, young people come here with all kinds of hopes and dreams and they’re working hard and then this is what happens,” Randhawa said, per the outlet.

via: People

Advertisement