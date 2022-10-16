Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ Star Monique and Chris Samuels Separating After 10 Years of Marriage

Former ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ star Monique Samuels and her husband Chris are separating after 10 years of marriage.

The couple share three children, sons Christopher, 9, and Chase, 3, and daughter Milani, 7.

The Samuels’ relationship issues were well on display during the first season of Love & Marriage: D.C.. A second season for the OWN reality show has been announced, with Monique expected to be on the show.

Earlier on Sunday, at the Real Housewives of Potomac panel at BravoCon, Monique’s former costar Ashley Darby opened up about her friendship with Monique, saying the two had lunch just last week and that Monique was “going through some personal things” at the moment.

In July, Monique told Entertainment Tonightabout the state of her marriage while she was filming RHOP.

“People always say that reality TV tears your marriage down. What people don’t realize is that Real Housewives of Potomac actually in some ways saved my marriage,” she revealed. “Chris and I, before we started filming that show, we were in a really rough place.”

“We had lost all of the dating in our marriage. Once we started filming reality TV, it actually helped us because it forced us to date,” she added. “So we were able to get out, just reignite that intimacy and be excited about each other. So I will not lie, season 2 of RHOP saved my marriage. And at the end of the day, sometimes you still have to come back to those moments. Because some of the things that I expressed on Love & Marriage: DC, people who watched Potomac saw I had those same concerns back then. So it’s not like this is something new.”

Back in December 2020, Monique announced that she was bidding farewell to RHOP.

We wish them the best.