Monica Claps Back At Social Media User Who Called Her A ‘Hoe’ [Photos]

Monica had a lot to say on Instagram.

via: Hot97

Monica played no games when it came to getting this Instagram user together. The singer shared a picture of the commenter on her Instagram story and wrote, “this young lady called me a h** tonight …. Now I could chose a massive amount of violence, but judging by this picture she’s attention deprived!”

In the picture Goonica shared, the commenter was wearing no clothes- hence why Monica suggested she was attention deprived. The post continued, “I want you all to send her love and uplifting words! @_pose.bxtch I’m wishing the best for you! May all your relationships last, be loving & grow you in great ways!”

She concluded, “YDMFKM!!! Decode that!”

The user seemingly responded to the singer by referencing the incident in her Instagram bio.

Y’all going learn messing with Goonica.