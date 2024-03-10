Moneybagg Yo Shares Photo Of Meeting With Denzel Washington: 'I Let Em Rock Da AP' | lovebscott.com

Moneybagg Yo recently revealed that he entered another echelon of rapper/actor crossover in the A-list celebrity world.

via: HipHopDX

On Saturday (March 9), Bigg Bag posted up on Instagram, sharing an iconic snapshot showing him and Denzel seated at table littered with drinks, while smiling from ear to ear.

“You [ninja emoji] Aint Having Lunch Wit Denzel , Stop It !!,” he captioned the post. “Psa : I Let Em Rock Da AP He Said Its Time To Feed Da Streets .”

The photo garnered a range of comments, with some poking fun at and others admiring the link-up. One user humorously remarked, “Denzel look like he on a date and he kinda nervous.”

“Denzel looking like a proud dad that hasn’t seen his son since he left for the army [laughing emoji],” a second comment reads.

A third user highlighted the legendary nature of the photo, commenting, “naaa denzel with the bussdown might be the greatest picture ever [laughing emoji].”

“That’s a million dollar conversation I need to hear [raised hands, red heart emoji],” another commented.

Check out the post below.

While it’s unclear whether the meeting was business or leisure, if a picture is a thousand words, this duo is up to some serious business.