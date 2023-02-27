Moneybagg Yo Denies Being the Man in Viral Video That Shows Him Allegedly Having Sex with a Woman

Did Moneybagg Yo get caught on camera being a Moneybagg Hoe?

Earlier, a video clip went viral that featured a man believed to be Moneybagg having sex with a woman who is NOT girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

This is the video circulating online that’s leading ppl to believe that Moneybagg Yo cheated with a stripper from Starlets in NY. Do you think it’s him? pic.twitter.com/5ikZ6grM4X — Milagro Gramz (@MilagroGramz__) February 27, 2023

The rapper took to Twitter to deny the allegations, flat-out saying that’s not him in the video.

Mane stop mentioning me in this picture of somebody getting fucked y’all ppl WIERD bra my whole body tatted shit not me ! — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

People be Slow internet dry y’all need some attention ???? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

U lame ass niggas be ready for me to fuck up ??? — Certified Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) February 27, 2023

Did you think it was him?