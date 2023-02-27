  1. Home
  2. News

Moneybagg Yo Denies Being the Man in Viral Video That Shows Him Allegedly Having Sex with a Woman

February 27, 2023 5:06 PM PST

Did Moneybagg Yo get caught on camera being a Moneybagg Hoe?

Earlier, a video clip went viral that featured a man believed to be Moneybagg having sex with a woman who is NOT girlfriend Ari Fletcher.

The rapper took to Twitter to deny the allegations, flat-out saying that’s not him in the video.

Did you think it was him?

Share This Post

Tags:MoneyBagg Yo