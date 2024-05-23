Model Reportedly Kept Clothes From Night Diddy Sexually Assaulted Her, Lawsuit Claims | lovebscott.com

Model who’s accused Diddy of 2003 sexual assault still has unwashed clothes she wore that night in sealed plastic bag, lawsuit claims.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ latest suspected victim claimed in a newly filed lawsuit that she kept the clothes from the night the rapper and music mogul allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003.

Crystal McKinney, a former model and TV star from Georgia, brought forth new and unsettling sexual assault allegations against Diddy in a fresh lawsuit filed earlier this week.

The claims suggested that McKinney was subjected to drugging and assault by Diddy back in 2003, as detailed in the lawsuit filed in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday.

According to McKinney, the alleged incident occurred during a Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City where McKinney, then an aspiring model aged 22, found herself in a distressing situation.

Invited under the guise of advancing her modeling career, McKinney was allegedly manipulated and coerced by Diddy and another individual referred to in the lawsuit only as “the Designer.”

McKinney alleged that she was groomed for the purported encounter and that “the Designer” ensured that she appeared attractive to Diddy by altering her appearance and outfit.

The evening later unfolded with Diddy, now 54, allegedly making persistent advances towards McKinney in a “sexually suggestive manner.”

“Once seated, Combs made a very public display of coming on to Plaintiff in a sexually suggestive manner which continued throughout the dinner,” the lawsuit claimed.

Diddy also allegedly called McKinney “beautiful” and insisted that McKinney “was going to make it big” as a model, according to the filing.

Despite McKinney’s clear discomfort and attempts to decline further offers of alcohol and weed at the time, she was allegedly coerced into a situation where she felt pressured and then ultimately sexually assaulted.

The lawsuit described how McKinney saved the clothes she wore that night – “a black leather coat with a fur hood, a translucent chiffon beige v-cut shirt, fur-lined handbag, and jewel-encrusted jeans” – unwashed and wrapped in a plastic bag as a haunting reminder of the “traumatic” experience she allegedly suffered.

“Due to the traumatic events to occur later, Plaintiff saved the unwashed clothing from that night in her closet where they remain in a plastic wrap,” Tuesday’s filing stated.

The alleged encounter between McKinney and Diddy culminated when McKinney was forced to perform oral sex on the rapper at his New York City studio – an incident that left the alleged victim feeling “panicked” and “physically sick.”

“As she was being assaulted, Plaintiff felt panicked and physically sick,” McKinney’s lawyers charged in the fresh lawsuit against Diddy.

After losing consciousness, McKinney claimed that she awoke in a taxi en route back to “the Designer’s” apartment – only to realize the extent of the abuse she allegedly suffered.

McKinney, whose modeling career took a severe blow following the incident, ultimately sued the already embattled rapper and music mogul on Tuesday.

As previously reported, McKinney’s newly filed sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy this week marked just the latest lawsuit to be filed against the rapper in recent months.

Several other lawsuits have emerged since November accusing Diddy of similar crimes – including rape and sexual misconduct.

Meanwhile, disturbing footage surfaced late last week that showed Diddy brutally assaulting his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, inside a hotel in 2016.

McKinney’s decision to save her clothes from the night she was allegedly sexually assaulted by Diddy was similar to Monica Lewinsky’s decision to save her semen-stained blue dress from her infamous sexual encounter with then-President Bill Clinton.

via: RadarOnline.com