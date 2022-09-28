M&M's Adds Their First New Character in Over a Decade — a Purple Female M&M [Video]

M&M’s is adding a new character to its cast of M&M candies for the first time in a decade.

via People:

On Wednesday, Mars, Incorporated announced the addition of Purple, a female peanut M&M. To celebrate the newcomer the brand released a music video called “I’m Just Gonna Be Me,” in which Purple performs her first dance number as she joins the group.

“Hey Purple, 10 minutes until your big debut,” a production team member reminds Purple in her dressing room as she prepares for the number.

In the video, Purple launches into a song and dance number about feeling nervous that she will fit in before she asserts “I’m just gonna be me,” and is joined by the other M&M’s characters.

“Designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity, our newest member is known for her earnest self-expression,” Mars wrote in a press release Wednesday. “Keen self-awareness, authenticity and confidence are the driving forces behind Purple’s charm and quirky nature.”

On Wednesday, Mars Wrigley global vice president Jane Hwang said in a statement that “there is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self.”

“Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique,” Hwang added, calling the brad’s introduction of Purple “the next chapter” of M&M’s history.

In the music video, Purple’s musical number is accompanied by saxophonist Grace Kelly and singer Anthony Roth Costanzo, who appears as a man wearing a plant costume, as well as choreographers Devin Santiago and Colo Cag.

Longtime M&M’s characters Blue and Yellow appear in the video to affirm Purple’s status as a “purple-y peanut-shaped chocolate candy,” and Yellow, Brown and Orange back Purple up in her confession that she is “pretty awkward.”

The Red and Green M&M’s appear to comment on Purple’s dance moves before the entire gang is pictured in frame together with the cast’s newest arrival.

“I’m ready to say hello to the world,” Purple announces at the music video’s end, leading the production team member to let Purple know that “you just did.”

Mars said in its Wednesday press release that it will make a one dollar donation to non-profit Sing for Hope for each stream “I’m Just Gonna Be Me” receives on all major streaming platforms up to $500,000.

Does that mean we’re getting purple M&M’s in the bag?