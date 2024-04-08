Missy Elliott Taps Ciara, Timbaland Busta Rhymes for Her First-Ever Headlining Tour | lovebscott.com

It’s utterly bonkers to think that this is the case but, despite Missy Eliott‘s status as one of the undisputed GOATs of the rap world, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee has not had her own headlining tour.

via: Rolling Stone

Twenty-seven years after the arrival of Missy Elliott’s debut album Supa Dupa Fly, the rap legend is plotting her first-ever headlining tour: Out of This World: The Missy Elliott Experience. The 24-date arena run will feature support from Ciara, Busta Rhymes, and Timbaland — three artists who are closer than just collaborators for the musician.

“Fans have been asking me to tour forever but I wanted to wait until I felt the time was right because I knew if I was ever going to do it, I had to do it big, and I had to do it with family,” Elliott shared in a statement. “So get ready to be taken OUT OF THIS WORLD with me, Busta Rhymes, Ciara, and Timbaland! We can’t wait to share this experience with the fans!”

The Out of This World tour will begin its trek through North America on July 4 with an opening show at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Elliott will headline shows in Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Brooklyn, Atlanta, Newark, Toronto, and more cities. A special hometown show at Virginia’s Hampton Coliseum is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 2 with the tour set to wrap later that month.

General sale for the tour will begin on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Presales will run throughout the week beginning on Tuesday, April 9.

“This is an incredible time in my life as I am experiencing so many milestone ‘firsts,’” Elliott continued. “Being the FIRST female Hip-Hop artist to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and now going out on my FIRST headline tour.” It has been 20 years since Elliott completed a proper tour, having joined Beyoncé and Alicia Keys on the co-headlining Verizon Ladies First tour.

“It’s an experience, it’s not just you seeing the artist on the stage,” Elliott told Associated Press about the Out of This World tour. “I want people to travel to those moments, those [music] videos, I want you to relive it on stage. It is most definitely a lot of good, good stuff. Expensive stuff!”

Missy Elliott Out of This World 2024 North American Tour Dates

7/4 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

7/6 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

7/9 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

7/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

7/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

7/16 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7/18 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

7/20 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

7/21 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

7/24 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

7/25 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

7/27 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

8/1 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

8/2 — Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

8/3 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

8/5 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/8 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

8/9 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

8/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

8/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

8/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/17 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

8/19 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

8/22 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena