Missy Elliott to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Missy Elliott will receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 8.

via: Revolt

The “Get Ur Freak On” emcee will become the 2708th star added to the iconic strip in Los Angeles. Lizzo, Ciara and Missy’s longtime manager Mona Scott-Young will assist in the unveiling of the star, which will go under the category of Recording.

“Missy Elliott has broken through the barriers of the male-dominated hip hop world, and music industry as a whole, as she has led the way for many women who have followed in her footsteps,” said Ana Martinez, Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer. “She continues to break barriers year after year, and we’re thrilled to be able to honor her on the Walk of Fame.”

Over the span of her career, Missy has accomplished a lot as a rapper, singer, producer and songwriter. She has won four Grammy awards and the MTV Video Music Awards’ Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The “Lose Control” spitter was also the first female hip hop artist and third-ever rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In 2019, Missy received an honorary doctorate from Berklee College of Music. She delivered the commencement speech during the graduation ceremony and encouraged the graduates to never give up on their dreams.

“As long as you are breathing, it is never too late,” she said. “People will tell you, ‘You too old.’ People will tell you, ‘It’ll never work.’ Don’t believe that cause I’m standing here today and I’m quite sure these people can say the same thing and you all can say this cause look at you, you have graduated. So, I want to be a walking testimony and I want to see years from now people say, ‘I graduated from Berklee School of Music and I remember that Missy Elliott said you have come too far to quit and I never gave up,’ and I don’t want y’all to give up.”

The official ceremony will take place on Monday, November 8 at 11:30 A.M. PDT.