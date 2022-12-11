Missy Elliot Donates $20k to Norfolk State During Commencement Speech [Video]

Missy Elliot gave the keynote speech at Norfolk State University’s graduation ceremony Saturday.

via: HipHopDX

Missy Elliott has gifted Norfolk State University near her hometown with a check for $20,000 after delivering its Fall 2022 commencement speech.

According to ABC affiliate 13 News Now, the multi-platinum multi-hyphenate was on hand at Norfolk State on Saturday (December 10), where she encouraged the class of nearly 400 students to continue pursuing their goals.

Elliott, who hails from the Norfolk, Virginia suburb of Portsmouth, also took a moment to acknowledge how big of an accomplishment they were marking by graduating.

“I am proud of y’all and y’all should be proud of y’all self,” Missy Elliott said. “I want you to look at each other and say, ‘You already won.’ Let ’em know! Ain’t no winning, you already the one. ‘Cause y’all coulda been doing anything else the last few years, y’all coulda been wildin’ out. But y’all decided to finish the course. And that’s major.”

The Virginia-Pilot reports the four-time Grammy Award winner was presented with the university’s “most prestigious award,” the Presidential Commencement Medallion; and received an honorary doctorate in humane letters.

During the graduation ceremony, Norfolk State President Javaune Adams-Gaston explained the degree was extended in recognition of Missy Elliott’s “outstanding professional achievements and extraordinary contributions to public service.”

She previously received a honorary doctorate from the prestigious Berklee College of Music alongside pop royalty Justin Timberlake and conductor Alex Lacamoire in 2019.

Before the end of the eventful afternoon, Missy Elliott presented her donation to NSU, with a request that the funds go “to the area of greatest need,” a spokesperson for the school said.

Missy Elliott’s latest honorary degree marks the second time this year that the prolific artist has been recognized for her career accomplishments in her home state. In August, she was honored with a street named after her in Portsmouth.

Months later, Elliott celebrated the occasion a second time, when “Missy Elliot Boulevard” was added to Google Maps.