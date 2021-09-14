Missing ‘Doctor Who’ Actress, Tanya Fear, Found Unharmed In Los Angeles

‘Doctor Who’ actress Tanya Fear, who was recently reported missing in Los Angeles, has been found.

Confirmed the news via Twitter and a spokesperson from the LAPD also confirmed to CBS News that she has been found alive and safe.

via The Blast:

Popularly known for her role as Dr. Jade McIntyre in the popular TV show “Doctor Who,” Tanya was active on Twitter and last seen around her apartment in the Hollywood Bowl area. This was before she was declared missing by her family on September 9. And it went on for almost a week.

A widespread investigation followed her missing person’s report, as the police searched thoroughly for the actress.

Also online, fans created a hashtag and dedicated their accounts to seek more information and provide updates on the actresses’ whereabouts.

To aid in the search for Fear, her family created a Twitter account called “FindTanyaFear” and a hashtag #FindTanyaFear which helped to provide updates to concerned people and have an open line of communication between the family and Twitter users.

Luckily, a tweet from this account announced that she had been found safe and alive.

“It is with great pleasure and relief that we report that Tanya has been found safe by police today. We understand she is not physically harmed but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital.”

The tweet also thanked everyone who pitched in to find the missing actress; from the Los Angeles police to the public who showed concern and support throughout the investigation.

It hasn’t been publicly stated where she was this entire time, but we’re happy she was found alive!