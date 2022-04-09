Misdemeanor Resisting Officer Charges Against Polo G Reportedly Dropped

Chicago rapper Polo G just got his record wiped clean.

via: Complex

Polo completed a Pre-Trial Intervention program to have the two charges dropped, and did not plead guilty, so the charges are now behind him, the publication shares. He was initially arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer during a June traffic stop. The officer involved reportedly ended up with a swollen right cheek and abrasions to the face, per documents obtained by the publication.

The rapper, named Taurus Bartlett, reportedly had a bond of $19,500 spanning five total charges after his arrest. He faced charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and criminal mischief, according to the Miami Herald.

Polo’s mother and manager Stacia Mac said after the arrest that “none of these charges would be possible if the POLICE did not make contact with my son Polo G” and said that her son was moving “smart and correctly” at the time of the arrest. Polo himself wrote after the incident that “they playin foul in Miami & dat shit been like that for a minute.”

“He was NOT the driver. He was a PASSENGER in a professionally licensed vehicle with security,” Mac shared. “He was moving smart and correctly. What more could he have done.”

Polo G is already seemingly focused on fully locking back into the studio now that his legal troubles are behind him. He jumped on Instagram on April 8 to plug a pair of his latest feature verses for both Fivio Foreign and 2022 HipHopDX Rising Star Coi Leray’s debut albums.