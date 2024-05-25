Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi Get Married In Private Ceremony | lovebscott.com

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are married.

The 20-year-old “Stranger Things” star married Jake Bongiovi, 22, in a private ceremony last weekend, according to People magazine.

A source told the Sun newspaper that the couple got hitched in front of a small group of friends and family, including Bongiovi’s dad, singer Jon Bon Jovi.

“It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows,” the source said, adding that the new couple will have a larger ceremony later this year.

The couple first met through Instagram, and Brown said they “were friends for a while” before getting serious in June 2021 and then announcing their engagement in April 2023.

The moment when Bongiovi popped the question to Brown was pretty harrowing, as far as proposals go.

Since they both enjoy diving, he thought he should propose underwater, but the ring fell off her finger afterward, requiring a deep dive from her new fiancé.

Jon Bon Jovi is 100% behind the union, despite the couple being barely in their 20s.

“I don’t know if age matters,” Bon Jovi told talk show host Andy Cohen earlier this month. “If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice, really: Growing together is wise.”

via: HuffPost