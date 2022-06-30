Miles Bridges Was Reportedly Arrested On Felony Domestic Violence Charges In Los Angeles

Miles Bridges was expected to receive a big pay day this week as he enters restricted free agency, but word broke late Wednesday night via TMZ that Bridges had been arrested in Los Angeles on felony domestic violence charges.

The 24-four-year-old basketball player reportedly got into an argument with the woman that turned physical on Tuesday and police were called.

Bridges fled before police arrived, but turned himself in the next day, according to the outlet.

TMZ reported that the woman required medical attention, however the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Bridges was slapped with the felony charge and released on $130,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Bridges nor any of his representatives have made any public statements on the matter, but one would expect this will put a halt on any contract negotiations he may have ongoing until further details are released and teams and the league can look into the matter.

The Charlotte Hornets did release a statement.

The Charlotte Hornets released the following statement regarding Miles Bridges. pic.twitter.com/D0qBzVKQQ3 — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) June 30, 2022