Mike Tyson Says He Was Told Jamie Foxx Suffered a Stroke: ‘He’s Not Feeling Well’ [Video]

Mike Tyson says he was told Jamie Foxx was hospitalized after suffering a stroke — but also says he isn’t sure what happened to him.

via Page Six:

“He’s not feeling well. They said a stroke,” the former boxer said on the “PBD Podcast”on May 16.

But Tyson, 56, clarified that he was not sure whether the hearsay was true, adding, “I have no idea what happened to him.”

He added, “Hey, listen, we can’t anticipate our next breath. We don’t know when we are gonna die. … After we leave, this bad stuff can happen.”

The famed athlete also admitted he thinks it is odd that Foxx’s family has been so secretive about his condition.

“If we don’t know about it by now, they don’t want us to know,” he said.

The actor, 55, had been set to portray Tyson in an upcoming biopic series, but his casting is now up in the air given his medical situation.

“Well, it was a possibility. I don’t know what’s going to happen now. But, you know, it’s a strong possibility,” the heavyweight great said. “Because, you know, Jamie’s closer to my age, so in order to do him, they were going to do what they did with [the movie] ‘Benjamin Button.’ They were going to make him look younger.”

We wish Jamie the best in his continued recovery.