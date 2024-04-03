Mike Tyson Confirms Rules for Jake Paul Super Fight | lovebscott.com

Mike Tyson has confirmed his fight against Jake Paul will be sanctioned as an exhibition bout.

via: SI.com

Tyson appeared in an interview with Fox News, where he discussed the rules of his July super fight:

Mike Tyson says the Jake Paul bout is an exhibition under “real fight” rules ? pic.twitter.com/N80quJ8D2g — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) April 3, 2024

“This is called an exhibition,” Tyson declared. “But if you look up exhibition, you will not see any of the rules that we are fighting under — this is a fight. I don’t think he’s [Paul’s] faster than me, I’ve seen him on YouTube of him at 16 doing weird dances, that’s not the guy I’m going to be fighting. This guy’s gonna come and gonna try to hurt me, which I’m accustomed to – and he’s gonna be greatly mistaken.

“I will do just that for you [beat Paul],” Tyson replied to the newsreader egging him to win the fight. “Right now, I’m scared to death, but as the fight gets closer the less nervous I become, because this reality, and in reality I’m invincible. I will [teach Paul a lesson], but do I dislike him? No. I do not have no grudges against him he’s beautiful, and no It’s not from that perspective.”

Former World-Champion Tyson has garnered the attention of millions of fans with his frenetic training videos in the buildup to the fight.

‘It’s day 1…the fun has just begun’ pic.twitter.com/RUbzX1Coba — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2024

The bout is set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.