Mike Tyson Admits To Offering Remy Ma His Luxury Car To Stay The Night With Him

Mike Tyson apparently had a thing for Remy Ma and once offered the Bronx, N.Y. rapper a car to spend one night with him.

via: AceShowbiz

The story was brought up by Fat Joe during a sit-down with Angie Martinez and Mike’s wife Lakiha Spicer “Hotboxing with Mike Tyson” podcast. In the latest installment of the podcast series, the rapper said, “He wanted to keep Remy Ma…. Mike invites me to the house an he says bring Remy Ma with you. This is around lean back or some s**t like that.”

“We go to the house. He opens the door butt naked. Mike opens the door a** naked,” the “Lean Back” spitter continued as Tyson laughed on. Detailing the former boxing champion’s antics, the musician continued, “I’m only worried about him. He takes me a tour of the house, I’m not lying to you. Every room I walked in there was a chick in every room, in every f**king room. I’m like what the f**k, I’m like this guy lives a f**king life. He offered us some f**king 500 bands. I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ ”

Mike confirmed it, saying that he was trying to entice Remy with his offer, but she declined. The “All the Way Up” singer has not responded to the story.

Nowadays, Mike seems to have left behind his hedonistic lifestyle. When talking about coming to grips with death, the 56-year-old said back in July that he doesn’t see a value in money since it doesn’t bring about security. “What is security?” he began. “I don’t know. [Does] that mean you’re not going to catch a disease? You can’t get hit by a car?” he asked. “You can’t jump off a bridge?”

“I always tell people they think a lot of money is gonna make them happy,” he added. “They never had a lot of money before. When you have a lot of money, you can’t expect nobody to love you. How am I going to confess my love to you when you have $500 billion dollars? The false sense of security. You don’t believe the banks can crash. You believe you’re invisible when you have a lot of money, which isn’t true. That’s why I always say that money is a false sense of security.”

