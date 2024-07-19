Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Announces She's Cancer-Free in New Video | www.lovebscott.com

Isabella Strahan is cancer free!

via E!:

Just over a month after completing her last round of chemotherapy for medulloblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, Michael Strahan’s daughter shared that a follow-up MRI revealed some positive results.

“It was a great, great scan,” Isabella said in a video posted to her YouTube channel July 18. “Everything was clear. Cancer-free. And everything is great.”

To celebrate being rid of the disease, the 19-year-old shared a photo of herself—clad in jeans, an orange top, a knitted sweater and an L.A. Dodgers baseball hat—smiling in a grassy field on her Instagram Story July 18.

Furthermore, Isabella explained on YouTube that she’s finally done with her hospital visits and won’t be back to the doctor until October. But while she was thrilled about the news, the moment did feel bittersweet.

“I miss my doctors already and everyone who’s helped,” she added. “Because they’re all so nice. I feel like I’m just saddened today knowing that I wasn’t gonna be going back for a while ’cause I love them so much.”

Just before she was declared cancer-free, the USC student was excited to report that she was able to finally remove her chemotherapy port.

“All gone. But the only thing that kind of is very sore is where the actual port was,” Isabella she shared in a July 17 vlog. “It hurts to laugh or kind of move around.”

Luckily, the post-op care to make sure the port spot heals correctly was “not too bad,” according to Isabella.

“The recovery for this seems to be four weeks of not going in water and stuff like that,” she said, “just kind of being careful, and scar care.”

During her health struggles, Isabella not only had the support of her fans, but especially her family, with her dad recently praising his daughter’s resilience.

“@isabellastrahan you are a SUPERWOMAN,” Michael wrote in a June 16 Instagram post. “Ringing that bell finishing chemo and on your way. You continue to fight with a smile on your face, strength, and determination. I am one proud Dad! Love you, Bella.”

Congrats Isabella!