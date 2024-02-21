Michael Strahan Gives Update on Daughter Isabella’s Brain Tumor Battle After Setback: ‘She’s a Tough Young Lady’ | lovebscott.com

Michael Strahan gave an update on his daughter Isabella’s brain tumor battle following a recent hospitalization after starting chemotherapy.

via Page Six:

“The last three days have been a little rough because she had a fever that kind of comes and goes,” he told his co-anchors, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, on “Good Morning America” Wednesday morning.

“I had to take her to the hospital and thought she’d come home a few hours later. … It’s been three days, but hopefully she’ll be home today.”

Strahan, 52, shared that it’s been “tough” seeing the 20-year-old go through everything, but he said she’s a “tough young lady.”

On a new episode of her YouTube vlog Wednesday, Isabella also shared insight on how her first round of chemotherapy has been going. (The YouTube episode was seemingly filmed before her most recent hospitalization.)

“My first round of chemo experience was one of the worst things I’ve done ever in my entire life. Oh my God,” she said while opening Valentine’s Day gifts and letters from patients at the MSK Cancer Center. “I feel like people made it look so much easier.”

“The first week in the hospital was horrible. It actually wasn’t horrible until it got horrible. It just felt weird getting chemo. I don’t know, you don’t really think you’re gonna get poison put through your body.”

Isabella said she could feel the chemo going through her body and has been in excruciating pain, like headaches and jaw discomfort, ever since.

“One was like two days before I went to the ER when my head hurt so bad. Two was after my surgery when my head hurt so bad. Three is this jaw pain,” she said.

“I’ve never gotten a root canal but it felt like someone had just ripped every single one of my teeth out and just set it back in my mouth with no medicine. My gums, my teeth, my jaw, my tongue. There were tears over this jaw pain. That was for three days.”

Isabella and her father announced her cancer diagnosis to the world during an emotional interview on “Good Morning America” in January.

In October, doctors told the University of Southern California student that she had a malignant brain tumor known as a medulloblastoma.

Isabella later revealed she froze her eggs following her cancer diagnosis and finished her last round of radiation in January.

We’re praying for Isabella’s speedy and full recovery.