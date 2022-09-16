Michael Jordan’s ‘Last Dance’ Jersey Sells For $10.1M

A jersey worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan in the first game of the 1998 NBA Finals has sold for $10.1 million, breaking the record for game-worn sports memorabilia.

via: Vibe

Jordan’s jersey was auctioned for $10.1 million making it the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia of all time, passing Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” jersey, which was sold for $9.3 million.

The Chicago Bulls jersey was initially estimated to be sold for $5 million, but after 20 bids, it proved to be an underestimation. Jordan’s “Last Dance” jersey also managed to become the highest auctioned basketball jersey, eclipsing Kobe Bryant’s autographed Los Angeles Lakers jersey, which was auction off for $3.7 million.

Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles, Brahm Wachter, disclosed the importance of Jordan’s jersey making history.

“In the weeks since we announced the auction, there’s been palpable excitement from not only sports fans, but collectors alike who are eager to own a rarified piece of history,” Wachter expressed. “Yet again, today’s record-breaking result, with an astounding 20 bids, solidifies Michael Jordan as the undisputed GOAT, proving his name and incomparable legacy is just as relevant as it was nearly 25 years ago.”

Michael Jordan donned the legendary jersey during the 1997-98 NBA season. The season would become known as “The Last Dance” and was covered extensively as the season Jordan infamously felt this was his last real chance at snagging another ring with the Bulls. During this season, Jordan would acquire his sixth NBA championship along with the Finals MVP, solidifying his GOAT status.