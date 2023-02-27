Michael B. Jordan Stars in Calvin Klein's SS23 Campaign [Photos]

Michael B. Jordan is joining a long list of masculine men who have graced the famed Calvin Klein underwear ads.

via: Hypebeast

Ahead of the warmer months, Calvin Klein has begun the rollout of its much-anticipated Spring/Summer 2023 campaign — and among the stars appearing scantily clad in support of this season’s collection is actor, producer and director Michael B. Jordan. Shared exclusively with Hypebeast, the campaign not only spotlights the imprint’s latest loungewear and underwear staples but also champions Jordan’s sheer star power in a bevy of confident portraits.

Shot by legendary photographers Mert & Marcus, the sartorial imagery marks Jordan’s first time working with Calvin Klein. In them, the multi-threat creative appears boldly unclothed in a series of signature black-and-white photos, each of which focuses on Jordan’s passionate energy and physical intensity.

From the collection, Jordan sports the brand’s new Calvin Klein 1996, Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear styles. In classic Calvin fashion, each silhouette boasts a name-brand waistband, with text appearing in varying sizes.

Jordan’s Spring/Summer 2023 campaign imagery is now posted on Calvin Klein’s famous Houston St. and La Cienega billboards, as well as on the brand’s social channels. Calvin Klein’s full Spring 2023 campaign will be unveiled on March 15.

See him in all his shirtless and underwear-clad glory below.