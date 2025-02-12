Michael B. Jordan Says He’s “Proud” Of ‘Creed III’ Co-Star Jonathan Majors & Would Work With Him Again: “That’s My Boy”

BY: Walker Published 1 minute ago

Michael B. Jordan is opening up about his relationship with Jonathan Majors.

In a new interview, the Black Panther actor said he was open to working with Majors again more than a year after he was convicted of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

“But he’s doing great, just got engaged. I’m proud of his resilience and his strength through it all, and [his] handling [of] it. I’m glad he’s good. That’s my boy,” Jordan told GQ about Majors calling his legal troubles a “tough situation.”

When the publication asked Jordan if he would work with Majors again, he said, “Yes. Yes.”

Majors was arrested in March 2023 on assault and harassment charges brought up by his then-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The actor was found guilty on two misdemeanor counts and was sentenced to probation and to participate in a one-year domestic violence treatment program.

In November 2024, Jabbari dropped a federal lawsuit in which she accused him of assault and defamation.

Following the scandal, Marvel Studios scrapped plans to focus their fifth installment of The Avengers franchise on Kang the Conqueror, a character Majors originated in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantimania. Majors was reported to reprise his role in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

However, following the accusations and subsequent conviction, Marvel distanced themselves from the character. Instead, Marvel re-titled the following Avengers films to Avengers: Doomsday and focused on Doctor Doom, set to be played by Robert Downey Jr.

Majors will next star in Magazine Dreams, which premiered at Sundance on January 20, 2023, where the actor’s performance garnered critical acclaim and a standing ovation. Following Majors’ conviction and assault charges, Searchlight Pictures dropped the film in which he portrays an emotionally disturbed aspiring bodybuilder. Tom Ortenberg’s Briarcliff Entertainment stepped in and set a March 21, 2025 release.

via: Deadline