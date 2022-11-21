Michael B. Jordan Announces That Dreamville Is Executive Producing ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack [Photo]

Michael B. Jordan is making his directorial debut with Creed III, the third installment of his starring vehicle, but it’s not all about him. We’re willing to forgive the 35-year-old actor for enabling Drake and 21 Savage’s fake promotional cycle around Her Loss because of what he let slip about the Creed III soundtrack during his panel at ComplexCon yesterday (November 20).

via: Complex

“I’m probably gonna get in trouble,” Jordan said while speaking towards the end of the discussion. “Dreamville is executive producing this album.”

EXCLUSIVE: Dreamville is executive producing the soundtrack to ‘CREED III.’ pic.twitter.com/eZKauYYIxl — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) November 21, 2022

Dreamville’s roster includes artist like Bas, Ari Lennox, EarthGang, JID, Cozz, and more.

Speaking of J. Cole, the rapper playfully referenced Jordan on “1 0 0 . m i l ’” from his The Off-Season album, rapping, “Don’t care if it’s Michael B. Jordan that’s calling my woman to fuck, she ain’t gon’ never pick up.”

Creed III, which Jordan is both directing and starring in, is set to hit theaters next year on March 3, 2023. You can head here to watch the trailer for the movie. In addition to Jordan and Majors, Creed III’s cast includes Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, and Florian Munteanu.

The ComplexCon(versations) panel took place at the Long Beach Convention Center’s Amazon Theater and was moderated by journalist and author Gerrick Kennedy.