Mia Thornton ‘Understands Why’ Robyn Dixon Kept Quiet About Husband’s Alleged Affair

Leading up to their January 2023 vows, Robyn Dixon learned that Juan had allegedly started talking to another woman during the COVID-19 pandemic.

via: Page Six

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star, 38, says on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she can “understand why” her castmate kept quiet about husband Juan Dixon’s alleged affair while cameras rolled for Season 7.

“It’s a very touchy situation … and they’re trying to figure things out. There’s a lot of pain, there’s a lot of hurt,” Thornton says. “Does she really want to talk about this on national television, especially if they’ve already moved forward? Probably not.”

She adds, “Because what happens is that it opens up old wounds. I get it. I understand why she left it alone.”

In January, Robyn, 43, and bestie Gizelle Bryant discussed the matter on their “Reasonably Shady” podcast.

The mom of two — who shares sons Corey, 14, and and Carter, 13, with Juan, 44 — admitted that she knew the former NBA star had allegedly “communicated with this woman on Instagram” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robyn shared more details about the situation via the “Reasonably Shady” Patreon page, infuriating fans who felt she should have addressed Juan’s alleged infidelity on the show and not behind a paywall.

Amid backlash from viewers and cast members, she ultimately had to answer to “Housewives” honcho Andy Cohen in a sit-down interview that will air during the third and final part of this year’s “RHOP” reunion.

Though Thornton can empathize with Robyn, she wishes the Embellished CEO spoke about the issue during Season 7.

“Should it have been brought up? Sure, I think it should have,” she says. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to have to talk about this soon,” she says, teasing that the drama might bleed into Season 8 when production resumes.

“But do I understand why she did it? Yes, I do and I feel for her.”

Still, Thornton would have appreciated a heads-up from Robyn, whom she affectionally calls “my girl.”

“I love her. It is so unfortunate because if I think about the cast and if you were to ask me, ‘Who’s the realest of the bunch?’ I would say Robyn,” she points out.

“So I’m disappointed to know that there was something she was dealing with that I didn’t know about. I’m like, ‘What? Is this true?’” Thornton continues. “But other than that, I think … we should just be who we are: reality TV stars. The point is real, right? It’s R-E-A-L.”

The mom of three — who shares Jeremiah, 7, and Juliana, 5, with husband Gordon Thornton and parents teenage son Joshua from a previous relationship — says she has no trouble making herself vulnerable onscreen. However, she has recently become “mindful” of how the reality series might impact her kids.

“There are some things that I probably shouldn’t put out there because I forget that I have a 5-year-old and for some reason, her friends are watching the show. I’m like, ‘What? We need to set some parameters. Where’s your mom?!’” Mia says with a laugh.

“I’ll go into her class to volunteer and they’re like, ‘Hi, I see you on TV,’ and I’m like, ‘What? Your mom is letting you watch this?’ So now I’m like, ‘OK, now I have to be a little mindful of that.’ That’s the only reason why.”

Part three of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 7 reunion airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.