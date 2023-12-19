Metro Boomin Seemingly Responds To Drake's "Tweeters And Deleters" Comment

Metro Boomin has appeared to respond to Drake after the 6 God took aim at “tweet and deleters.”

via: Rap-Up

During a Sunday (Dec. 17) livestream with Stake, Drake shared his disdain for “the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters.”

In a clip circulating online, the Toronto artist explained, “You guys make me sick to my stomach, fam. Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

Metro Boomin, suspected by fans as the target of Drake’s comments, appeared to respond on Twitter last night (Dec. 18). The beatmaker posted a viral excerpt from RDCWorld’s YouTube video called “BLACK SITCOM THEMES VS. WHITE SITCOM THEMES.”

“Whoa, calm down, Jamal, don’t pull out the [9mm gun],” said Mark Phillips. The footage humorously depicted an escalated argument diffused by the phrase, suggesting a light-hearted take on Drake’s intense comments.

Metro’s response came after he tweeted and deleted a post critical of Drake’s Her Loss with 21 Savage. The producer wrote, “[Their project] keeps winning Rap Album of The Year over [HEROES & VILLIANS]. Proof that award shows are just politics and not for me. [I don’t care] about awards. Honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to people’s everyday lives.”

Metro stay subbin Drake but when they ask why he got a problem he act like people makin the shit up. ? ? pic.twitter.com/ybCYJFk68G — . (@frostedtakes_) December 3, 2023

Drake, in what seemed to be a retort, later quoted JAY-Z’s lyrics on Instagram and unfollowed Metro on the platform. His Story read, “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil’, I’m just tryin’ to move three.”

The friction between Drake and Metro is unclear, especially given their past collaborations. Earlier this year, the latter revealed that he removed the artist from HEROES & VILLIANS despite having an interest in being featured, citing creative decisions.

Metro explained, “[Drake] really wanted to get on it, but I was letting him know that it was really just done for real. I was like, ‘Bro, I ain’t trying to sell you no dream. I’m locked in where it was.’”

The original version of “Trance,” which included Drake, was leaked months after the album’s release.