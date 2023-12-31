Metro Boomin Clarifies That He Isn’t Beefing With Drake

Metro Boomin recently clarified that he doesn’t have a beef with Drake.

Over the weekend, Metro responded to someone on X, formerly Twitter, asking whether he was feuding with Drake or not. According to Metro, there’s no such quarrel between himself and the 6 God.

“Are u and Drake seriously beefing or is it not that deep,” the person asked. Metro shut down all the speculation by responding, “not deep at all lmao.”

The rumor mill began to spin earlier this month when Metro criticized award shows at large in a tweet as “just politics,” citing Her Loss’ victories over his own Heroes & Villains as “proof.” Both albums are up for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammys.

“Yet her loss still keeps winning rap album of the year over H&V. proof that award shows are just politics and not for me,” Metro said at the time. “Idc about awards honestly, the true award and REWARD is knowing that the music I spend so much time on brings joy to peoples everyday lives.”

Drake seemingly responded to Metro’s tweet in a livestream with a statement regarding the “tweet-and-deleters.” He also shared a post that quoted the outro to his Views track “Keep the Family Close,” including its closing line: “So anybody who want it can get it.”

“And to the rest of you,” Drake said during a livestream, “The non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet-and-deleters, you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam.”

Metro then had fans believe he heard Drake loud and clear when he shared a tweet using an RDCWorld skit that fans believed was tied to their alleged feud.