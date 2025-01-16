Method Man Denies Assault Allegations & Says He Was Not Arrested

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Method Man was reportedly accused of repeatedly punching a man in the face during an altercation at a gym in Staten Island, New York, according to reports.

M-E-T-H-O-D Man has denied allegations of assault at a gym in Staten Island as reported by the New York Post on Thursday (Jan. 16).

A rep for Meth — born Clifford Smith — tells Billboard: “Mr. Smith categorically denies the allegations as reported and has not been the subject of an arrest by any law enforcement agency.”

According to the New York Post, the Wu-Tang Clan rapper was recently involved in an assault at a Crunch Fitness gym. The publication’s law enforcement sources alleged that Method Man punched another man in the face seven times with a closed fist.

The Post continued to say that the victim is the ex-boyfriend of Meth’s 28-year-old daughter. The man — who allegedly dated Meth’s daughter more than a decade ago — reportedly refused medical attention at the scene.

While Method Man denied ever being arrested, The Post says a complaint was filed against the 53-year-old rapper with the New York Police Department. However, the NYPD confirmed to Billboard there was no arrest report.

While he hasn’t released a studio album since 2022’s Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab, Method Man remains in demand for features. In 2024, Method Man notched collabs with Redman, 38 Spesh, Skyzoo, Your Old Droog, Ghostface Killah, Marlon Craft and more.

