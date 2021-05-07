Melinda Gates Was Reportedly Angry After Meeting Jeffrey Epstein, Told Bill Not to Associate With Him Further

Bill and Melinda Gates had a previously undisclosed meeting with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in New York City — and the visit was so uncomfortable, she warned her husband not to have anything to do with the financier again.

via: The Daily Beast

The previously unreported meeting occurred at Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion in September 2013, on the same day the couple accepted the Lasker-Bloomberg Public Service Award at The Pierre hotel and were photographed alongside then-Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

The meeting would prove a turning point for Gates’ relationship with Epstein, the people familiar with the matter say, as Melinda told friends after the encounter how uncomfortable she was in the company of the wealthy sex offender and how she wanted nothing to do with him.

Gates’ friendship with Epstein—who for years was accused of molesting scores of underage girls—still haunts Melinda, according to friends of the couple who spoke to The Daily Beast this week in light of the pair’s divorce announcement, which had been weeks in the making.

The Daily Beast has learned that financial and public-relations specialists had been feverishly working on details of the pair’s split for weeks before the couple announced their divorce on Monday.

“After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” the two said in a brief statement posted on Twitter. “We have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives.”

A representative for Bill and Melinda Gates did not respond to requests for comment for this report.

The ties between Gates and Epstein ran much deeper than the tech mogul first admitted. As The New York Times reported, starting in 2011, Gates met with Epstein on numerous occasions. This was three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting an underage girl in Florida; by then, accusations that Epstein exploited girls and young women were widely reported in the press.

As for how this circles back to Melinda, citing friends of the couple, the new report says her husband’s relationship with Epstein still haunts her.

Not having to worry about getting out in front, national PR, or headlines during a divorce is one of the perks of being a nobody. You can read more at The Daily Beast.