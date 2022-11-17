Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December

More Royals are joining ‘The Crown’ on Netflix.

via: People

PEOPLE has learned that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly anticipated docuseries from Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus will drop on the streaming platform in December.

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. At the time, The New York Times reported that the California-based couple’s production hub, later named Archewell Productions, would exclusively create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming for the popular platform.

Meghan briefly spoke about what audiences can expect to see in the docuseries in an October interview with Variety.

“It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it,” Meghan said of working with Garbus. “But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before,” she continued, referencing the entertainment business. “For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

Cameras were seen following Meghan and Harry at the Invictus Games in The Hague in April, likely for a special feature on the prince’s adaptive sports tournament for injured, sick and wounded service personnel and veterans.

In April 2021, the Invictus Games Foundation announced that a Netflix docuseries about the epic event was in the works through Archewell Productions. Heart of Invictus, the project’s working title, would follow athletes as they prepared for the 2022 Games in The Hague. Oscar-winning British director Orlando von Einsiedel and producer Joanna Natasegara were announced at the helm.

It will be a busy winter for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Prince Harry’s memoir set to hit shelves on Jan. 10, 2023. Late last month, Penguin Random House confirmed that the prince will share his story in Spare, a 416-page memoir where Harry reflects with “raw, unflinching honesty.”

The title of the text, which was originally slated for release late this year, is a clear play on Harry’s former position in the royal family — as the second-born son of then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana, he was often referred to as the spare to the heir Prince William, whose heir is now his eldest son, Prince George, 9.