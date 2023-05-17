Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Involved in 'Near Catastrophic Car Chase' by Paparazzi in New York City

Prince Harry must have had a bone-chilling case of deja vu Tuesday night after he and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi in what his people are calling a “near catastrophic chase.”

via: BBC News

The incident happened after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended an awards ceremony in New York on Tuesday.

In a statement, the prince’s spokesperson said the “relentless pursuit” lasted for over two hours.

They added it resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and police officers.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the spokesperson said.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved.”

The New York Police Department (NYPD) did not immediately confirm knowledge of the incident. The BBC has not yet been able to verify the incident.

The incident is said to have happened after the couple’s first public appearance together since the King’s Coronation earlier this month

Accompanied by Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, they attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards.

While few other details about the incident have been confirmed, the car chase is reminiscent of the fatal accident that claimed Princess Diana’s life in 1997. After being pursued by paparazzi in Paris with her partner Dodi Fayed, Diana was involved in a traffic collision and died aged 36 as a result of injuries sustained in the accident.

This is a breaking news story.