Megan Thee Stallion Still Doesn’t ‘Know What the Problem Is’ Between Her and Nicki Minaj: ‘Don’t Even Know What Could be Reconciled’ | www.lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t know why she and Nicki Minaj fell out.

via Variety:

Months after the rappers’ rap beef kicked off a year of diss tracks and hip-hop hits, Megan is reflecting on the face-off in a new interview with Billboard. “I still to this day don’t know what the problem is,” Megan revealed, going on to say she doesn’t “even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is.”

Megan also acknowledged her position in rap, saying she almost takes it as a compliment that she is considered an artist worth dissing. “If people feel like I’m somebody to aim at, then I must be pretty high up if you’re reaching up at me,” she said. “I must be some kind of competition. That makes me feel good. That makes me feel like I could rap because if I wasn’t the shit, y’all wouldn’t be worried about me.”

The drama between Minaj and Megan erupted online back in January when Minaj released a one-off single called “Big Foot” that was pointed against Megan. It came shortly after Megan had released “Hiss,” her first solo Hot 100 hit, which contained the line, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Even then, Megan seemed confused by the root of their contention. After all, Minaj and Megan had worked together for the release of their successful joint 2019 single “Hot Girl Summer.” Then, when Minaj released her album “Pink Friday 2” in December, it was speculated that she was taking aim at Megan on the song “FTCU,” specifically nodding to her being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. “Stay in your Tory Lanez, bitch, I’m not Iggy,” Minaj rapped, referring to Iggy Azalea, who wrote a letter of support for Lanez during the shooting’s lengthy criminal trial.

Months after “Hiss” became the No. 1 song in the United States, Kendrick Lamar and Drake took similar shots at each other with a slew of back-to-back releases, also birthing a No. 1 hit (“Not Like Us”) for Lamar.

Megan continued telling the publication, “I would like to think that I start things. I don’t know; I just knew what I had to do and what I had to say. If it opened up the door for everyone else to get shit off their chest, well, I’m glad.”

We’re willing to bet Nicki doesn’t know either.