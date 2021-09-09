Megan Thee Stallion Says It's Her 'Job' to Make Men Uncomfortable

Megan Thee Stallion has no issue making men comfortable — and she’s going to keep doing it.

via Complex:

“I’m starting to see how much more ignorant men are than I thought,” she said in a recent interview with the Evening Standard. “When you’re a woman who’s not a threat, men don’t really bother you […] men like that damsel in distress type of role and that’s not me. I feel like that’s what kind of gets under a lot of men’s skin. Like, ‘How dare she talk about her vagina? She loves herself and she don’t need me and she’s going to take my money.’ I just feel like I make a lot of them uncomfortable and I feel like that’s my job.”

Megan, who is gearing up to take the stage at the Wireless Festival this weekend, went on to describe herself as a woman who isn’t “normal.” And if her personality and looks offend people, she knows she’s “doing something right.”

“Baby, look the other way. You can’t stop looking the other way, because you like what you see and you hate that you like what you see,” she continued. “That’s why you hate it, that’s why you go through all these emotions and you’re lashing out on me. So I’m not even mad at these men. They’re emotionally ignorant. Once they come to grips with who they are, maybe they’ll grow up.”

However, Megan admits that not all men are emotionally immature. She pointed to Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine, who she began dating at the top of the year. The Houston rapper said Pardi is secure with himself and is never offended by what she does.

“I’m not going to lie, my guard is constantly up, 24 /7. But with him it was easy to be more relaxed because he made me feel safe,” she explained. “So it took a few months for me to really understand, it wasn’t just about him. Because he came into it and he was comfortable and he wanted to be my man, but I had to really figure out, did I really want to be his woman? Am I ready to let my guard down and do this? Because I don’t want to piss him off and be guarded, I don’t want the relationship to feel one-sided. But he waited. After I met him, I was with him every day.”

Megan also touched on the legal battle surrounding her appearance on BTS’ “Butter (Remix).” She accused her label 1501 Certified Entertainment of trying to block the record’s release. A judge ultimately granted Megan’s request for an emergency temporary restraining order, which would allow the track to hit streaming services.

“I’m always going to fight for myself, I’m always going to stand up for myself,” she told ES. “I feel like how dare anybody try to silence me? My label was just like, ‘Oh, we don’t like the song, so you’re not putting it out,’ and I’m like, ‘Since when has anybody ever been able to do that in the history of ever? That doesn’t even make any sense.’ I want to do a song with BTS, I’m a fan. How are y’all just going to randomly crush my dreams […] So I did everything I could do to get it out and now that it’s out we all feel such a relief and we feel so happy.”

