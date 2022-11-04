Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Drake’s Supposed Diss Over Tory Lanez Shooting On “Her Loss” [Photos + Video]

Megan Thee Stallion has written a string of tweets that, without naming names, appear to tear into Drake for suggesting she lied about being shot by Tory Lanez.

Last night, the Toronto rapper released his new collaborative project with 21 Savage, Her Loss, and he’s certainly on a different type of time in comparison to Honestly, Nevermind. It’s not just the production but the lyrical content, such as his verse on “Circo Loco.” Track 9 of the project includes a thinly-veiled reference to Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting allegations against Tory Lanez.

“This bitch lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling,” he raps on the song.

Megan Thee Stallion hit Twitter with a series of tweets in response to Drake’s apparent reference.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol N***as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy,” she wrote, before clarifying to a follower that “A stallion is slang for a TALL THICK WOMAN.”

She pointed out the hypocrisy among rappers for boycotting shoes and clothes “but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a N***a that SHOT A FEMALE,” she said.

Earlier this year, Megan Thee Stallion opened up about the incident in an interview with Gayle King where she accused Tory of yelling “Dance, bitch,” before he allegedly shot her.

“I never put my hands on anybody,” Megan said. “I never raised my voice too loud. This was one of those times where it shouldn’t have gotten this crazy.”

Tory Lanez seemingly responded to Drake’s latest record, too. Though he isn’t allowed to speak on the case, the rapper simply shared a tweet of a shrug emoji following Megan’s response to Drake.

You can listen to “Circo Loco” below.