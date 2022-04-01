Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove and More Announced as Presenters for 2022 Grammy Awards

Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, and Questlove will serve as presenters at the 2022 Grammys, taking place this Sunday, April 3 in Las Vegas.

via: Revolt

As the official day inches closer, more and more exciting announcements are arriving to up the anticipation. The roster of talent for those who will hit the stage to perform has previously been confirmed. Next up is the official list of presenters.

Presenters include music legend Joni Mitchell, who will receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday (April 1) and is a Grammy nominee this year for best historical album. Questlove will also present, as he takes the stage once again after last weekend at the Oscars for his monumental Best Documentary category win. Ludacris will also bring his veteran charm on stage as one of the presenters for this year’s telecast as well. Shortly following her surprise performance at the Oscars, Megan Thee Stallion remains booked and busy and will also be a Grammy presenter.

The show is produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Raj Kapoor serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Ben Winston and Jesse Collins as executive producers, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay as co-executive producer. Hamish Hamilton returns as director, and Eric Cook as supervising producer with Tabitha D’umo, Patrick Menton, Fatima Robinson, and David Wild as producers.

Lady Gaga, J. Balvin, Carrie Underwood, Maria Becerra and John Legend are among the names included in the coveted lineup of Grammy performers as well as Silk Sonic — the duo consisting of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — who will open the show. Comedian Trevor Noah will serve as the host for the evening.

Take a look at the full list of Grammy Award presenters for this year’s telecast:

Presenters

Kelsea Ballerini

Lenny Kravitz

Avril Lavigne

Jared Leto

Dua Lipa

Ludacris

Anthony Mackie

Megan Thee Stallion

Joni Mitchell

Billy Porter

Bonnie Raitt

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Keith Urban

Questlove