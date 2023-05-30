Megan Thee Stallion Isn’t Sure When New Music Will Arrive: ‘I’m Focused on Healing’

Megan Thee Stallion is busy trying to live her best life (with a new man, apparently) and isn’t focused on music right now.

via Complex:

In an interview with InStyle, the “Savage” MC revealed she’s not looking to drop any music soon, as she journeys into her “healing girl era.”

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Right now, I’m focused on healing,” she said.

Megan emphasized that the past few months—which included the legal resolution of her public court case with Tory Lanez—have taken a mental toll on her. The H-Town Hottie noted that her days consist of balance and self-care as she works consistently on her physical, mental, and spiritual health.

Meg stated that “the music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out.”\

“Life is all about balance,” she added.

Megan’s last album Traumazine was released in August 2022. Due to her legal feud with ex-label 1501 Entertainment, she has yet to release an album since.

In recent news, the Grammy winner was spotted in Italy with alleged new boo, Inter Milan soccer player Romelu Lukaku. The sighting seemingly confirmed Megan and Pardison Fontaine’s two-year relationship is over.

Megan and Lukaku are both are signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management. Neither has commented on the reported romance.

Megan’s been working hard. She deserves a break.