Megan Thee Stallion Gets Raunchy In First Trailer For R-Rated Comedy 'D*cks: The Musical' [Video]

A24 premiered a trailer for the forthcoming film D**ks: The Musical.

via: AceShowbiz

While she has been taking a break from making music, Megan Thee Stallion will soon make her feature film debut. The rapper is starring in “Dicks: The Musical”, previously known as “F**king Identical Twins”, which first trailer has been released for viewing pleasure.

The Grammy Award-winner shows off her acting skills in the clip as she plays the boss of the two main characters, portrayed by Aaron Jackson and Josh Sharp. She gets raunchy as she raps and dances seductively in the sneak-peek video for the R-rated comedy.

Jackson and Sharp star as two business adversaries who realize they’re identical twin brothers and decide to switch places to reunite their divorced parents so they all can become an actual family again. The plotline reminds of 1998 Lindsay Lohan movie “The Parent Trap” with a twist.

Their separated parents are played by Nathan Lane and Megan Mullally, who discuss what to do now that their sons have found each other. The trailer also features comedian and “Saturday Night Live” regular Bowen Yang as God.

An official synopsis describes the film as a “riotously funny and depraved musical.” Larry Charles directs the film, with the script written by Sharp and Jackson, who also make their feature film debuts in the upcoming movie.

The trailer teases musical numbers titled “Gay Old Life”, “All Love Is Love”, “Out-Alpha The Alpha” and “The Sewer Song”. Marking A24’s first musical feature, “Dicks: The Musical” is scheduled to open in theaters on September 29.

While this will be Stallion’s film acting debut, she previously made a cameo appearance on Disney+’s series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” as a fictionalized version of herself. She’s also reported to star in the next movie from “Uncut Gems” director Josh Safdie and Adam Sandler.