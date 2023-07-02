Megan Thee Stallion Firing Off Subpoena to Ex-BFF Kelsey’s Boyfriend Who Worked With Ex-label She’s Suing

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to press on with her suit against her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and is upping the proverbial ante by issuing a subpoena to her ex-best friend’s current boyfriend, who also works for the label.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Megan has responded to 1501’s recent claim that Kelsey’s boyfriend Darien Smith did not work for the label.

Megan was once extremely tight with Kelsey. The two were together the night that Tory Lanez shot Megan. However, the criminal trial caused issues between the two and they no longer speak.

In her lawsuit against 1501, Megan claimed the label execs conspired with Kelsey to release a diss track about her in an effort to smear her reputation.

Further, she claimed Darien was an executive who she wanted to depose. Megan believes Darien has relevant information that will help her when the August 7 trial starts.

Megan accused the label execs of refusing to produce Darien for a deposition. In response, the label and 1501 Carl Crawford denied conspiring with Kelsey on her diss track.

The label said, “The allegations that 1501 has “maliciously collaborated” in a “campaign to disparage [Megan]” are as ludicrous as [Megan’s] refusal to listen to 1501 when it told her long ago that she was after the wrong Darien Smith.”

Further, the label denied Kelsey’s boyfriend Darien was an employee. They said he worked with 1501 artists but did not have a deal with them.

1501 claimed they employed a different man named Darrian Smith.

Now, in her new filing, Megan said she’ll issue a subpoena to Darien to obtain his deposition instead of attempting to schedule it with 1501.

Megan said there are numerous articles that listed Darien as an employee of 1501, which is why she asked the label.

As we previously reported, Megan sued 1501 Certified Entertainment accusing them of preventing her from releasing new music.