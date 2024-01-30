Megan Thee Stallion Confirms 2024 Hot Girl Summer Tour and New Album Are on the Way [Video] | lovebscott.com

Megan Thee Stallion is going on tour this summer.

via: Rolling Stone

The rapper revealed on Good Morning America on Jan. 30 that a headlining run is in the cards for summer 2024 — though tour dates have yet to be revealed — with an album on the way, too.

“Oh, we’re having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Summer Tour is gonna be 2024 summer time. I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside during my early days during the summer since 2019. So this is gonna be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the Hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”

Megan Thee Stallion talking about her new album & tour with GMA. pic.twitter.com/OOQJWLamFW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2024

The segment was pre-recorded but was captured just over a week or so ago based on Megan Thee Stallion’s recent Instagram post from her trip to New York City. Since then, the rapper released the scathing single “Hiss” as the latest single from her forthcoming album, following up her previous release “Cobra.”

“Hot Girl Summer” is, somewhat ironically, the title of Megan Thee Stallion’s 2019 collaboration with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign. Over the weekend, Minaj released a single, “Big Foot,” in response to “Hiss,” addressing Megan Thee Stallion and lyrics she perceived to have been about herself and her family. The veteran rapper has commented extensively on the matter via social media in the past few days, however Megan Thee Stallion has yet to engage.

“For the past couple years music just seemed so negative to me. I just wasn’t in a good space mentally after everything that had happened to me and it just all felt like, I’m tired of this. I’m tired of fighting,” Megan Thee Stallion told Good Morning America about returning with “Cobra” as the album’s first single. “But I had to tell myself, you know what, I don’t want to give up. I love a lot of things, but music is the one thing that I know I’ve always really super tried at — the one thing that my mama knew that I really wanted to do. So I was like, I can’t give up this fight. I just had to put it into music. And I feel like it was like therapy. It was like a real diary entry.”

The rapper will also be taking the stage on the festival circuit in the coming months with appearances at Boston Calling, BottleRock Napa Valley, and Bonnaroo.