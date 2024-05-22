Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Reunited For A Surprise ‘WAP’ Performance, Teases “Wanna Be” Remix with GloRilla | lovebscott.com

Classics endure over time, and in 2020, a rap classic emerged. Four years prior, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion stunned the world with their collaboration, “WAP.” Despite its immediate popularity on the Billboard charts, the song sparked controversy due to its explicit lyrics and provocative video. Nevertheless, it remains a memorable moment for many. The mutual admiration between the two artists persists, and nearly four years later, they continue to make waves in the rap scene. At a recent stop on Meg’s Hot Girl Summer Tour in New York City on May 21, Cardi B surprised fans with a performance of their iconic hit.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion performing WAP at the #HotGirlSummerTour pic.twitter.com/vmPUbTdRNJ — Stallion Stats (@MegansStats) May 22, 2024

However, the ladies were just getting started as Cardi B stayed onstage to hype Meg and Glo while they delivered their latest hit song, “Wanna Be.”

“I need y’all to stay tuned. Make sure you tune in tonight ‘cause I ain’t telling you right now,” Glorilla said, teasing an announcement.

“Now how you gone tease that and then try and walk away?” Megan Thee Stallion told GloRilla as Cardi B laughed. “I think you should just tell them.”

“Y’all wanna hear ‘Wanna Be’ with muthafuckin Cardi B?” she asked. “‘Wanna Be’ muthafucking remix about to drop y’all, be ready. Stay tuned!”

GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion’s “Wanna Be (Remix)” featuring Cardi B will be released soon! pic.twitter.com/OGAMGUcIIg — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) May 22, 2024