Megan Thee Stallion Is “The Black Regina George” In “Not My Fault” Video With Reneé Rapp

Megan Thee Stallion is thee self-described ‘Black Regina George,’ so of course she collaborated with Reneé Rapp on ‘Not My Fault.

via: Vibe

Pulling its title from the film’s famous Cady Heron — played by Lindsay Lohan — quote, “It’s not my fault you’re, like, in love with me or something,” the two artists have a playful exchange boasting of their confidence in being two boss babes with the world at their fingertips.

“It’s not my fault, You came with her but she might leave with me/ It’s not my fault, You’ve gotta pay for what I get for free/ It’s not my fault, You’re like, you’re like, you’re like in love with me/ It’s not my fault, you’re like in love with me, You’re like in love with me,” sings Rapp on the song’s chorus before Megan proclaims herself “the Black Regina George” in reference to the character first depicted by Rachel McAdams. Rapp will be playing George in the upcoming film.

“It’s funny how the mean girl open all the doors (All the doors)/But I been told y’all, I’m the black Regina George (Baow)/ Bikini top, booty shorts, Megan-core, You was hatin’ back then, now you finna hate more/ I got influence, they do anything I endorse, I run sh*t, to be a bad bi**h is a sport (Baow),” Megan spits.

Megan first hinted at the collaboration December 2023 via an Instagram video shared to her account.

Check out the video below.

In addition to Rapp, 2024’s Mean Girls stars Auli’i Cravalho, Angourie Rice, Christopher Briney, and Jaquel Spivey. Writer Tina Fey and Tim Meadows — who both starred in the first movie — return for the Broadway adaptation, joined by Jenna Fischer, Busy Philipps, Avantika, Mahi Alam, Bebe Wood, Ashley Park, Connor Ratliff and Jon Hamm.

Mean Girls hits theaters Jan. 12.